DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth $108,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

