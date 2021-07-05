DigitalBits Trading Up 5% This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $21.60 million and approximately $642,302.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.71 or 0.00394523 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003158 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015144 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.30 or 0.01266063 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,767,321 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

