Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,392,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $188,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

NYSE SYY opened at $76.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

