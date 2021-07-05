Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 92,651 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.69% of Universal Health Services worth $192,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,514,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 136.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 16,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $151.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.63.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

