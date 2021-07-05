Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,191,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,114 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $184,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,027,000 after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 38,076 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 343,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $42.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point increased their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

