Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,930,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641,772 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $195,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,513,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,282,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 53.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $29.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.09, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

