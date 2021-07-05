Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $202.42 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,781,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,721 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.58% of LKQ worth $202,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,907 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 138,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of LKQ opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.14. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.