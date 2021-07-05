Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $205.82 Million Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,421,432 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 132,337 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of International Bancshares worth $205,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $42.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

