Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 33,371 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,371 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.98% of Hancock Whitney worth $181,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $44.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.74. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.