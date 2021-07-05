Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,337 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,315,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $201,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $494,584,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9,623.0% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,851 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $186.28 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $186.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.