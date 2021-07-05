Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Price Target Cut to €125.00

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) had its target price decreased by Barclays from €129.00 ($151.76) to €125.00 ($147.06) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DNHBY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dnb Asa from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

Shares of Dnb Asa stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Dnb Asa has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.27.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.