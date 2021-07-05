DNB Markets Downgrades A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Sell

DNB Markets cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.44.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

