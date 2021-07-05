DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Mark Stevens

Mark Stevens decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Mark Stevens’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $278.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.16, a PEG ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.36.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

