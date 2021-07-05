Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $32,561,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 85.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $1,029,084,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

Shares of DG traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $218.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,160. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.89. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

