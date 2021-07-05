Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Down 19.6% in June

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 112,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,537.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $28,721.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,878. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Donegal Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 191,465 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 125,695 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 65,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 288,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 62,057 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

