Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 24,683 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 502.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,468,000 after buying an additional 72,228 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Lazard by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lazard by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

