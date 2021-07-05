Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys Shares of 33,175 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 33,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $594,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $51,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,789 shares of company stock worth $5,685,325 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $42.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.14. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

