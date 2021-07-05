Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Etsy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,817,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $114,962,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Etsy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after acquiring an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Etsy by 12,903.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 221,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,399,000 after acquiring an additional 219,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $197.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,121 shares of company stock worth $2,761,353. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.78.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

