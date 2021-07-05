Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $1.27 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477,978 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

PepsiCo stock opened at $148.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

