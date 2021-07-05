Donoghue Forlines LLC Lowers Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,946,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36,596 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,635,000 after purchasing an additional 227,121 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $221.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $222.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

