Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $343,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $151.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

