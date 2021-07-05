Donoghue Forlines LLC Reduces Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 185,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,717,000 after purchasing an additional 151,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,326.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,843 shares of company stock worth $3,159,831. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $187.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.50. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

