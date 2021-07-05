DREP [old] Price Tops $1.96 on Top Exchanges (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One DREP [old] coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00054608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.08 or 0.00879593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.48 or 0.08141331 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00042124 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

