DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after buying an additional 1,061,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after buying an additional 789,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after buying an additional 777,419 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $20,761,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,578.7% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 165,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,037,000 after buying an additional 155,655 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $111.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $290.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Several research firms have commented on DTE. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.