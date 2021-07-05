Dundas Partners LLP Takes $11.13 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dundas Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 181,719 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,128,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of eBay by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,415,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $221,887,000 after acquiring an additional 549,829 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in eBay by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $70.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,910,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,213. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $70.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.