Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Receives €36.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.80 ($43.29).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ETR DUE traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €32.42 ($38.14). The stock had a trading volume of 114,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a 1 year high of €37.78 ($44.45). The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -115.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

