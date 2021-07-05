Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $121.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.50. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

