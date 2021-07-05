Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,150 HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

HMST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $40.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $858.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

