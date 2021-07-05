Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $441,000 in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,079,000 after acquiring an additional 382,043 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,552 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,164,000 after acquiring an additional 343,455 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 65,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

NYSE:KFY opened at $71.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.36.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

KFY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.