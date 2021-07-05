Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $393,000 Investment in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCT opened at $34.73 on Monday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. Equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

