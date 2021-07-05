Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $382,000 Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 169,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 96,664 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 45,809 shares during the period.

ATI opened at $20.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.11. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

