Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $421,000 Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 39.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $59.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.98 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $224,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $23,743,078.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 36,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $1,671,692.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 834,572 shares of company stock valued at $48,254,979 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

