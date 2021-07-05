Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $421,000 Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 39.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $59.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.98 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61.
In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $224,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $23,743,078.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 36,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $1,671,692.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 834,572 shares of company stock valued at $48,254,979 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
