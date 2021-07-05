Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,634 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $12,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,577,000 after acquiring an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $4,156,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace stock opened at $59.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 127.02, a P/E/G ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,325,620. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

