EagleX (EGX) Achieves Market Cap of $11,533.08

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. EagleX has a total market cap of $11,533.08 and approximately $232.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EagleX has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00132638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00167436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,329.52 or 1.00013438 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EagleX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

