Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $180.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.53.

ETN opened at $151.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.47. Eaton has a 52-week low of $84.87 and a 52-week high of $151.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

