Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:EVF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 101,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,862. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,935,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after buying an additional 242,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 360,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 240,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

