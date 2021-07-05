Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $319,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,748,028 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $106.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $106.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

