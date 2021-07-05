Electrum Dark One Day Trading Volume Hits $74.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $8,038.16 and $74.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

