Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $262.00 Price Target at Truist

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price increased by Truist from $225.00 to $262.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.07.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $233.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $239.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,294 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after buying an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,845,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

