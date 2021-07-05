Elysian Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. In the last week, Elysian has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $192,369.95 and approximately $703,572.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Elysian Profile

Elysian is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

