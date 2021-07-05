EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 210,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in EMX Royalty by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 40,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 27.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the first quarter worth $2,549,000.

Shares of EMX Royalty stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. EMX Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

