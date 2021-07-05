Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Encompass Health reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on EHC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC opened at $81.44 on Monday. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $59.10 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

