Energy Web Token Price Reaches $5.40 on Exchanges (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for $5.40 or 0.00015962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $162.33 million and $2.31 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00133968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00166814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,801.93 or 0.99915056 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

