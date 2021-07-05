Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Enova International alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE ENVA opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. Enova International has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.65.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $259.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.39 million. Enova International had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 39.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Enova International will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 89,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $123,254.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 134,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,144.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,264 shares of company stock valued at $925,523 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enova International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,071,000 after buying an additional 30,571 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Enova International by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,412 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,870,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.