Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 115.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Entegris were worth $70,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Entegris by 0.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

In other news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $11,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,039,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 263,707 shares of company stock worth $31,412,549 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $118.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.