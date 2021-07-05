Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Short Interest Down 18.6% in June

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 7,470,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 745,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $17.62 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.51.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

