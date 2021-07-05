Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $86,532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ASML by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,482,000 after acquiring an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after acquiring an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ASML by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,606,000 after acquiring an additional 126,852 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML opened at $687.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $667.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $288.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $710.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

