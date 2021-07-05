Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,381 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 379.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Fortinet by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Fortinet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.43.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $248.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.56. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $248.73.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.