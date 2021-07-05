Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,044,000 after buying an additional 1,461,948 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after buying an additional 1,863,993 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,847 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,044,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,777,000 after buying an additional 160,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $65.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.81. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

