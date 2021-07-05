Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,989 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,769,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after buying an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after buying an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $142.58 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $167.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.77. The stock has a market cap of $160.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.96.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.